President For Proactive Steps To Enhance Pak-Algeria Trade
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 06:21 PM
President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday said that the proactive measures were required to enhance the quantum of trade between Pakistan and Algeria as the current volume of the bilateral trade was not commensurate to the true potential
He urged the ambassador-designate to make efforts to further strengthen the bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.
Underscoring the focus of the Pakistani government on bolstering its exports through mutually beneficial economic collaboration, the president directed theambassador-designate to offer Pakistan's manpower, experience, expertise, machinery and other related equipment to Algeria.
The president wished the ambassador-designate a successful stay in Algeria and hoped that his tenure would bring more vigour and energy to the relationship between the two countries.