President for proactive steps to enhance Pak-Algeria trade

President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday said that the proactive measures were required to enhance the quantum of trade between Pakistan and Algeria as the current volume of the bilateral trade was not commensurate to the true potential

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday said that the proactive measures were required to enhance the quantum of trade between Pakistan and Algeria as the current volume of the bilateral trade was not commensurate to the true potential. In a meeting with Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Algeria Ata-ul-Munim Shahid, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr here, the president said that Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with Algeria

He urged the ambassador-designate to make efforts to further strengthen the bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest.

Underscoring the focus of the Pakistani government on bolstering its exports through mutually beneficial economic collaboration, the president directed theambassador-designate to offer Pakistan's manpower, experience, expertise, machinery and other related equipment to Algeria.

The president wished the ambassador-designate a successful stay in Algeria and hoped that his tenure would bring more vigour and energy to the relationship between the two countries.