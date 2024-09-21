President for promoting culture of peace, tolerance, respect to ensure dignity of all individuals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday emphasized the need for collective efforts to promote a culture of peace, tolerance, and respect for the dignity of all individuals.

"Together, we can shape a peaceful future and a better world where our successive generations could live in peace and harmony", he said in a message in connection with International Day of Peace.

Today, he said the International Day of Peace was being observed to affirm commitment to principles of peace among nations worldwide.

"The theme of this year’s International Day of Peace “Cultivating a culture of peace” calls upon us to promote a culture of peace, tolerance, and coexistence among the comity of the nations."

The president said world was facing geopolitical tensions and conflicts in certain regions threatening world peace.

He regretted that Israel had unleashed a reign of terror in Palestine and was committing a genocide by killing thousands of people in Gaza.

Similarly, he said the Hindutva-inspired Modi regime was committing grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJ&K) and was persecuting Muslims and other minorities in India and depriving them of their fundamental rights.

President Zardari said these blatant violations of international law and human rights endangered global peace and security.

"We need to raise our voices against injustice and oppression. The priority of the world should be to address the problems being faced by humanity, including poverty, hunger, injustice, oppression, inequality, and the violation of basic human rights rather than disputes and conflicts," he added.

Additionally, the president added that world could not achieve progress and development in the absence of peace as wars and conflicts increase the problems and miseries of people.