UrduPoint.com

President For Promoting Distant Education, E-learning To Facilitate Students From Remote Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 07:58 PM

President for promoting distant education, e-learning to facilitate students from remote areas

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday called for the promotion of distant education and e-learning which was cheaper as well as affordable for many people in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday called for the promotion of distant education and e-learning which was cheaper as well as affordable for many people in the country.

He emphasized the need for expanding the outreach of the Virtual University of Pakistan so that students from remote areas of the country could benefit from online education.

The President expressed these views in a briefing on Virtual University of Pakistan (VU) at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Rector VU, Professor Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti, briefed the meeting about the role of the university in the promotion of online education and distance learning.

He highlighted that currently 100,000 students were enrolled in various disciplines and over 80,000 students had graduated from the university.

It was informed that VU was providing digital skills to its students, besides broadcasting lectures and educational content over its own four tv channels. In his address, the President asked the VU management to chalk out a new vision and future plans for the university as per the requirements of the digital age and set time lines to achieve its goals and objectives.

He also asked the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to expedite work on the finalization of its policy for virtual education, which would benefit the students belonging to remote areas of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education HEC TV From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Islamabad police officials directed to listen issu ..

Islamabad police officials directed to listen issues of subordinates

2 minutes ago
 Slovenia suspends Johnson & Johnson vaccine after ..

Slovenia suspends Johnson & Johnson vaccine after death

2 minutes ago
 POA President should step down for Olympic athlete ..

POA President should step down for Olympic athletes' consistent poor performance ..

7 minutes ago
 Last of 39 trapped Canadian miners climb out, all ..

Last of 39 trapped Canadian miners climb out, all safe

7 minutes ago
 US Senate Can Take Action on Wednesday to Fund Gov ..

US Senate Can Take Action on Wednesday to Fund Govt, Prevent Shutdown - Schumer

7 minutes ago
 NAB opposes acquittal plea of co-accused in BISP r ..

NAB opposes acquittal plea of co-accused in BISP reference

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.