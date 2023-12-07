President for promoting investment in human resource to benefit from natural resources

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday stressed the need for promoting investment in human resource development to take full advantage of the country's natural resources.

Speaking to the students of Balochistan Residential College, Loralai, during an interactive session at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said Balochistan's rapid development was possible only by focusing on the development of its human resource.

Intellectual and educational development was essential for rapid and sustainable development of the country, he added.

President Alvi asked the students to fully benefit from the skilled-based online and distance education facilities.

He also advised the students to focus on the new evolving sectors, including Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology as their use was increasing in every sphere of life.

With the help of AI, Pakistan could achieve fast economic growth targets in short time, he remarked.

The president said besides curriculum activities, the students should also focus on book reading and other constructive pursuits.

In the past, he said, seeking knowledge was not easy but now access to information had become quite easy thanks to the modern technology.

President Alvi pointed out that Balochistan was rich in natural resources and the government was taking measures for development of the province.

The delegation informed the president about services of their college in the education sector of the province.

The president was told that the students of the college were now serving the country in various fields, including health, engineering, civil service, defence, law and entrepreneurship.

The president appreciated the role of the college in promoting education in the province.