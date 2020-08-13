UrduPoint.com
President For Promoting Online Education For Benefit Of Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

President for promoting online education for benefit of students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said as online education system saved the time of students during the coronavirus pandemic in the country, it was imperative to promote it for the benefit of students.

He also emphasized the need for increasing the quantum of online education in the country.

The president expressed the views during a briefing given by Quaid-e-Azam University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ali here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

  The vice chancellor highlighted the role and contribution of the university in promoting higher education.

The president urged the management of the university to focus on research and development, and produce graduates as per the requirements of the market.

He lauded the role of Quaid-e-Azam University in providing quality education to the students.\867

