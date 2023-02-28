President for promoting skilled-based education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday underscored the need for promoting skills-based and technical education in the country in order to meet the requirements of industry and other sectors of the economy.

He highlighted that almost 22 million children were out of school, adding urgent measures were required for their intellectual and physical development to make them useful citizens.

The president expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Senate of National Skills University (NSU), at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president emphasized that NSU needed to produce more skilled people by equipping them with the latest skill sets to fully meet the demands of the market.

He highlighted the need for career counselling for students by the universities to help them choose appropriate professions.

He asked the NSU management to establish linkages with national and international technical education institutions to improve the quality and skills of its graduates.

Prof Dr Muhammad Mukhtar, VC of NSU, briefed the meeting about the role of the university in promoting skill-based education in the country.

The Senate of NSU also confirmed the minutes of its 4th meeting, besides endorsing the decisions taken by the VC on behalf of the Senate. The meeting also approved the establishment of the NSU sub-campus in Muridke, Sheikhupura.