President For Promotion Of Local Products To Reduce Burden Of Import Bills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2023 | 07:24 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday urged the Pakistani society to promote the use of local products instead of foreign items to help reduce the burden of import bills

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday urged the Pakistani society to promote the use of local products instead of foreign items to help reduce the burden of import bills.

While addressing an inaugural ceremony of 'Made in Pakistan Movement and Made in Pakistan Conference and Recognition' at a hotel here, he said we could use and promote local products.

He said that the business community should work hard for the brand Pakistan.

The President also stressed the need for honesty and trust in all commercial endeavors whether domestically or internationally.

While lauding the track record of Pakistani products, which achieved international acclamation through addition of value to their original forms, he emphasized the potential for the promotion of 'Made in Pakistan' products at international level.

Alvi asked the business leaders and the youth of the country to play an active role in rectifying societal issues and advocating for local products.

He called for preferring 'Made in Pakistan' products to foreign alternatives as a way to promote locally manufactured items.

He emphasized on coordinated efforts to promote charity and philanthropy for a shift away from wealth accumulation.

He said that islam does not endorse the accumulation of wealth as a Primary pursuit. He further said that the rich should help the needy people.

The ceremony was attended by the distinguished figures including Rizwan Jaffar the founder of the 'Made in Pakistan' movement and the first Youth Parliament, as well as prominent businessmen and CEO of TDAP, alongside the Secretary of TDAP, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig and other esteemed business leaders and notables.

