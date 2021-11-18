UrduPoint.com

President For Promotion Of Virtual Education

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:03 PM

President for promotion of virtual education

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday stressing promotion of virtual education in the country called for steps to increase the number of graduates of information technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday stressing promotion of virtual education in the country called for steps to increase the number of graduates of information technology.

He was talking to a delegation of Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), joined by Secretary General DCO, Dima Aliha and Secretary IT Muhammad Sohail Rajput.

The president said due to the effective policy of the government, the country's IT sector had achieved significant success.

He mentioned that encouragement of women was necessary to help them participate in business and commercial activities complimented by information technology.

He said the Digi Skills Programme aimed at imparting youth the education of information technology had so far given training to one million youth.

He said steps were underway to reduce the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

Under the vision of Digital Pakistan, he said, investment was being made to improving digital infrastructure and creating digital skills.

President Alvi said the digitalization governance system and working of parliament would be completed by 2023, which he said, would help improve efficiency.

He termed DCO the best platform to enhance digital collaboration and learn from each other's experiences.

Secretary General DCO congratulated Pakistan on becoming a member of the organization and said that the organization would promote Pakistan as an attractive country for foreign investment in IT sector and a provider of cloud services.

He said DCO would work for the digital empowerment of women and youth besides enabling them to create employment opportunities instead of looking for them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Education Parliament Women From Government Best Million Employment Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber webinar sheds light on key legal asp ..

Dubai Chamber webinar sheds light on key legal aspects of e-commerce

21 minutes ago
 India, China Hold Consultations on Eastern Ladakh ..

India, China Hold Consultations on Eastern Ladakh Border Issue - New Delhi

2 minutes ago
 UN Humanitarian Affairs Office Urges World to Help ..

UN Humanitarian Affairs Office Urges World to Help Alleviate Climate Change in M ..

2 minutes ago
 SNGPL regional office establishes control room to ..

SNGPL regional office establishes control room to tackle emergencies

2 minutes ago
 Experts stress stakeholders' role for education ro ..

Experts stress stakeholders' role for education roadmap in post-Covid era

2 minutes ago
 Issues of policemen to be resolved for effective p ..

Issues of policemen to be resolved for effective performance

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.