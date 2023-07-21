Open Menu

President For Providing Tech Aid To Differently-abled Persons

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 05:20 PM

President for providing tech aid to differently-abled persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday stressed the need to focus on providing assistive technology for the rehabilitation and convenience of special and differently-abled people.

He was talking to a delegation of the World Health Organization and John Hopkins University led by WHO head in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The delegation appreciated the efforts of the president and the first lady on the uplift of special persons, breast cancer, mental health and other medical issues.

During the meeting, the president emphasized the need to provide skilled education to the special people to ensure their financial independence.

He said society needed to change its attitudes towards the people with different abilities and provide them assistive technology services at Primary and community levels.

He called for providing high quality, safe and affordable rehabilitation services to the differently-abled persons.

The president lauded the World Health Organization for launching the Recovery 2030 plan and also appreciated the WHO and John Hopkins University for conducting the Restorative Leadership Course.

