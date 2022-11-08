UrduPoint.com

President For Re-aligning Lives As Per Iqbal's Teachings To Gain Equality, Innovation

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 11:21 PM

President for re-aligning lives as per Iqbal's teachings to gain equality, innovation

President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the nation to re-align their lives in accordance with the teachings of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal of strengthening brotherhood, and upholding the cherished values of liberty, justice and equality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the nation to re-align their lives in accordance with the teachings of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal of strengthening brotherhood, and upholding the cherished values of liberty, justice and equality.

The president, in his message on the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal annually observed on November 9, said following Iqbal's teachings also focused on gaining modern knowledge of science and arts, and embracing innovation and creation without compromising religious, social and cultural values and preferences.

He said on the day the nation paid tribute to one of the greatest thinkers, philosophers, and poet of the East Allama Iqbal, whose ideas, values and out-of-the-box thinking had inspired generations of writers and philosophers the world over.

He paid tribute to the great poet for giving the idea of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent, where they could lead their lives in accordance with their religious, social and cultural values and without fear and intimidation of the majority Hindus.

This idea was finally materialized under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on August 14, 1947, he added.

President Alvi said the great philosopher and poet persistently gave a message in his poetry, prose and speeches of attaining knowledge and applying it in everyday life to understand life, the perception of reality and to attain a higher level of both spiritual fulfillment and happiness, and progress and prosperity.

"He taught us to strengthen our belief in our abilities and potential to achieve self-reliance in every facet of life with self-confidence, hard work and innovations and continue our quest to find new solutions and bringing innovation and creativity in life without compromising our self-respect, dignity and honor, religious, social and cultural values," the president remarked.

Referring to Iqbal's great affection for the youth, the president said he had urged them to aspire for greatness, and be fearless and continue their quest for bigger and unseen possibilities like a soaring eagle that knows no bounds.

He said Iqbal's concept of Khudi would continue to enlighten the way toward attaining inspiration in our quest to develop our country and attain our rightful place in the comity of nations.

Related Topics

World Allama Muhammad Iqbal Progress Lead Eagle August November Muslim Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

US Midterm Election Day Underway in Nation's Capit ..

US Midterm Election Day Underway in Nation's Capital as Voters Head to Ballot Bo ..

1 minute ago
 US-Led Quad Stages Naval Drills in North Pacific

US-Led Quad Stages Naval Drills in North Pacific

2 minutes ago
 Zelensky urges 'unwavering unity' in US until 'pea ..

Zelensky urges 'unwavering unity' in US until 'peace restored'

2 minutes ago
 EU opens probe into Microsoft buying Activision Bl ..

EU opens probe into Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard

4 minutes ago
 Revival of CPEC key to economic boom: speakers

Revival of CPEC key to economic boom: speakers

4 minutes ago
 Trump Casts Ballot in Palm Beach, Says He Voted fo ..

Trump Casts Ballot in Palm Beach, Says He Voted for Governor Ron DeSantis

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.