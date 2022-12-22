UrduPoint.com

President For Realising Full Potential Of Trade, Investment With Greece

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 06:10 PM

President for realising full potential of trade, investment with Greece

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged Pakistan's newly appointed ambassador to Greece to promote trade and economic ties between the two countries and make efforts to expand bilateral trade to its true potential.

The president, talking to Ambassador-designate to the Hellenic Republic (Greece) Muhammad Aamir Aftab Qureshi, said in addition to working on traditional areas of trade and economic cooperation, new areas of cooperation should also be identified.

He said developing close linkages between the chambers of commerce of Pakistan and Greece would help in promoting bilateral trade and investment, which currently stood at $101 million during 2021 and had the potential to be substantially increased with cogent and targeted efforts.

President Alvi said the ambassador should benchmark the best tourism practices of Greece, being one of the top tourism destinations, and try to create linkages between Greece and Pakistan's tourist industries.

He called for projecting Pakistan as an attractive tourist destination for Greek tourists and expressed satisfaction that Greek mountaineers, hikers and travel bloggers visited Pakistan regularly.

The president advised the ambassador-designate to keep regular contact with the Pakistani community in Greece and resolve their issues and problems regarding consular services.

He also emphasised creating close linkages with the National Database Regulatory Authority and Passport Office in Pakistan and help the community in resolving their concerns about the consular services.

He commented that the developed countries were currently spending billions of Dollars to stop and curb non-formal immigration from less developed countries.

"Instead, efforts should be targeted to create peace in the conflict zones and help the least developed countries improve financially and economically, which will create enabling conditions, jobs, and minimise formal immigration attempts", he stated.

President Alvi said Pakistan and the European Union's Dialogue on Migration and Mobility was expected to open new avenues of legal migration from Pakistan to the EU countries.

He said the Greek information technology industry could benefit from Pakistan's IT-skilled youth by creating online linkages and the export of manpower through formal channels.

The president said efforts should also be made to improve the perception of Pakistan in Greece by promoting Pakistan's hospitality, which had hosted some four million Afghan refugees for 40 years, and its excellent treatment of the minorities, which were living peacefully.

He said the innocent Kashmiris were facing brutality at the hands of occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"They are denied their unalienable right for self-determination through a plebiscite, which was promised to them in the various resolutions of the United Nations Security Council resolutions", he said.

President Alvi said minorities in India were facing perpetual persecution, intimidation and harassment by the Hindu majority population, their lives and livelihoods were endangered, and dignity and honour were being violated.

The president congratulated the ambassador-designate on his appointment and wished him success in the performance of his responsibilities.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Technology United Nations Chambers Of Commerce European Union Jammu Greece Turkish Lira From Refugee Industry Best Top Billion Million Jobs Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pak Vs NZ: Free tickets, transportation for studen ..

Pak Vs NZ: Free tickets, transportation for students who want to watch matches

14 minutes ago
 BlackCaps arrive in Karachi to play Test, ODI seri ..

BlackCaps arrive in Karachi to play Test, ODI series against Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 PM directs to speed up transparent bidding of sola ..

PM directs to speed up transparent bidding of solar power plants

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Af ..

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Afghanistan for regional peace

2 hours ago
 Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Acade ..

Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Academy Awards

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperat ..

Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.