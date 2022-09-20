UrduPoint.com

President For Realizing True Potential Of Trade, Investment Between Pakistan, Cambodia

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2022 | 08:15 PM

President for realizing true potential of trade, investment between Pakistan, Cambodia

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said that the existing immense scope for investment, trade and business cooperation between Cambodia and Pakistan, needed to be realized to its fullest potential

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said that the existing immense scope for investment, trade and business cooperation between Cambodia and Pakistan, needed to be realized to its fullest potential.

He added that both the countries had garments and textile sectors as the backbone of their economies, which could be further developed by creating linkages between the stakeholders of the two countries.

The president made these remarks while talking to Chairman board of Directors of the World Bridge Group of Companies, Cambodia, Neak Okhna Rithy Sear, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

During the meeting, the president highlighted the opportunities for investment in healthcare, real estate, energy, agriculture, housing, construction, marble, granite, pre-fabricated houses and tourism sectors of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan possessed vast landscapes, different climate zones, Buddhist archaeological sites, mountains, beaches, rivers, vast deserts and the fertile lands of Punjab and Sindh, which offered tremendous opportunities for investment in the field of tourism.

The president said that both the countries had Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and their linkages with each other in the transfer of technology, training and skills and exchanging goods and services could benefit the SME sectors of both countries.

He said that Cambodia had rich experience in prefabricated and low-cost houses, which could be constructed in a limited time period. These prefabricated houses could be considered while providing houses to the flood affected people as well as to the lower and middle classes of the country, he added.

The president said that Pakistan was encouraging its population and the youth to seek marketable skills, especially in the IT sector, and was equipping them with digital skills through online courses to enable them to earn a decent living.

He said that cooperation with Cambodia in this regard would also benefit both the countries.

Neak Okhna Rithy Sear said that they were looking for cooperation in the fields of textiles and imports of raw materials, logistics, property development, technology, food and beverages, media, hospitality, e-commerce, banking and security sectors.

He said that the delegation would conduct market surveys to assess the potential for trade, business and investment between the two countries.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Technology Business Punjab Flood Agriculture Cambodia Market Textile Media Housing Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

7 killed, 1,024 injured in 1,010 accidents in Punj ..

7 killed, 1,024 injured in 1,010 accidents in Punjab

44 seconds ago
 KP Assembly passes amendment bill allowing use of ..

KP Assembly passes amendment bill allowing use of helicopter by ministers, civil ..

45 seconds ago
 Dr Yasmin meets German ambassador

Dr Yasmin meets German ambassador

46 seconds ago
 Putin Wishes Bosnia's Serb Leader Dodik Success at ..

Putin Wishes Bosnia's Serb Leader Dodik Success at Upcoming General Elections

48 seconds ago
 PAC orders Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority t ..

PAC orders Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority to prepare rules within one wee ..

50 seconds ago
 Sanjrani asks EU to play role for protecting right ..

Sanjrani asks EU to play role for protecting rights of IOJK people

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.