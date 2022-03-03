UrduPoint.com

President For Revitalization Of Arts And Crafts Village To Promote Country's Heritage

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said the revitalization of Arts and Crafts Village, Shakarparian would greatly contribute to the promotion of cultural heritage of the country.

He stated that its revival would provide an opportunity for artisans and craftsmen to promote their indigenous arts and cultural products.

The president expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the Arts and Crafts Village, Shakarparian, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor of the National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore Prof Dr Murtaza Jaffri, and Vice-Chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) Lahore, Hina Tayyaba and senior officials of the government attended the meeting.

The Chairman Capital Development Authority gave a presentation on the revival plan of the Village.

He highlighted the aims and objectives of the plan and said that it had the potential to project the cultural heritage of the country.

He shared that under the proposed revival plan, food courts, artisan shops and amphitheatre would be established.

The VC National College of Arts and Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design also shared the proposals for revamping the Village to showcase the country's tangible cultural heritage in an effective manner.

Addressing the meeting, the president said the Village had the potential to provide a platform to the country's artisans, craftsmen and young talent to display and market their products.

He added that the Village would create linkages between national and international artisans that would help enhance cultural relations with foreign countries.

He appreciated the proposals of NCA and PIFD and the proposed revival plan of CDA.

