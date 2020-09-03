UrduPoint.com
President For SAARC's Greater Role In Improving Lives Of S.Asia People

Thu 03rd September 2020 | 08:05 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday stressed the need for making SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) a vibrant organization to promote cooperation among member countries and improve their peoples' lives

Talking to outgoing ambassador of Nepal Sewa Lamsal Adhikari, who paid a farewell call on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said regional situation was currently posing challenges to security due to troubled relations of India with its neighbours.

The President said atrocities being committed by India against the Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and other minority groups were a source of concern.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan and Nepal enjoyed tremendously excellent cooperation in all areas of mutual benefits.

He mentioned that both countries had identical views on regional and international issues and called for further strengthening relations in areas of defence, trade and culture.

The President also appreciated the contribution of the Ambassador for further improving bilateral relations between the two countries during her tenure.

The Ambassador said her country accorded high priority to its relations withPakistan and wanted to further enhance defence and cultural cooperation.



