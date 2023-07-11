President for skill development, financial, digital inclusion of women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday underscored the need for skill development, digital inclusion, and financial inclusion of women in Pakistan in order to make them financially self-sufficient.

He stated that women, who constituted almost 50 percent of the country's population, needed to participate in all sectors of the economy for their economic empowerment.

Women's and girls' education is a vital component that contributed to gender equality as well as to the socio-economic development of the country, he added.

The president made these remarks during a meeting with the delegation of Women Business Network, led by Sam Ali Dada, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Women Business Network (WBN) is a global network of business professionals and corporate leaders that aims to uplift women for key leadership positions in the industry and create opportunities for their businesses.

During the meeting, the president urged the delegation to increase employment opportunities for women in the private sector, besides establishing linkages with skill development institutions, such as NAVTTC and TEVTA, to provide women with marketable skill sets.

He also emphasized the importance of skill and educational development of women and girls in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The president highlighted the need for projecting the success stories of women to encourage and motivate other women to take part in business and economic activities.

He also called for taking practical and meaningful steps to address gender disparity.

He stressed the need for integrating women into the mainstream of economic activities for their financial empowerment.

The delegation briefed the president about the steps being taken by WBN for the socio-economic empowerment of women. He commended the efforts of WBN in providing job opportunities to women and taking steps for their financial inclusion.