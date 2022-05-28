UrduPoint.com

President For Skill Sets Development Of IT Freelancers

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2022 | 02:20 PM

President for skill sets development of IT freelancers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that the global Information Technology business embodied huge opportunities for the country's freelancers and stressed upon the enhancement of their skill sets to capture the huge global market.

In a virtual address at the 'Freelance Fest', the president said that the new opportunities in the IT sector were more rewarding than the brick-and-mortar business setups.

He said that there were reports about Pakistani freelancers grabbing the third global position and noted that there were about 3 million IT freelancers working in the country.

The president said that there should be a gradual increase in the number of IT freelancers each year by 100 percent as the global market was craving for the skilled people in this field.

He said Pakistan could progress in this sector and strengthen its revenues by luring foreign investment through freelancing in the IT sector.

He said the IT returns were immediate and underlined the need for mobilizing the human resources.

The president said during the 'California Gold Rush', people used to head towards California, US to try their luck. He likened the existing opportunities in the IT sector to that of the 'gold rush'.

"It is like a gold rush for which they will have to improve skill sets of the people," he said, adding that the latest gadgets and tools like smartphones should be utilized and stressed upon making access of such facilities to freelancers easy.

Lauding efforts of the ministry of information and technology, he said the government had not imposed any tax on such businesses so that the freelancers could bring the foreign investment and enhance their businesses and the national economy.

He also appreciated role of Pakistan Software board and suggested that it could bring further innovative mechanisms to help people increase their freelancing outreach.

The president said the field could help create jobs opportunities for the youth and bolster the national economy.

The president said that though there were elements of uncertainty for the freelancing business, but it possessed the reliability to generate income. He said there were about 450 million freelancers across the world.

He said IT skills could be improved without the requirement of any sophisticated knowledge.

The president said the freelancing business also possessed huge opportunities for the womenfolk.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Business Progress Turkish Lira Gold Market Government Lucky Cement Limited Million Jobs Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opt ..

Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opted to bat first

17 minutes ago
 POA should be held accountable over poor performan ..

POA should be held accountable over poor performance in Olympic games: Ahsan

37 minutes ago
 Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with natio ..

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with national zeal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th May 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.