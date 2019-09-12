UrduPoint.com
President For Social Media Policy To Counter Fake News

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday urged the government to formulate a comprehensive and effective policy on social media to counter fake news and disinformation in order to give the real news a proper coverage.

"I would like that Government should formulate a comprehensive and effective policy regarding social media, so that fake news, disinformation, and misinformation could be countered and real news could be given proper coverage," the president said in his address to the joint session of the parliament.

Likewise, he said the very important medium should be optimally utilized for the promotion of national identity, health, education, progress and development.

The president said from the very first day, the present government had been encouraging media to perform its positive and constructive role.

"Media is free and enjoys full freedom," he remarked.

However, he stressed that in the current situation, media should play a responsible, positive and constructive role based on truth and national sentiments.

