ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday citing an immense potential in tourism sector of Gilgit-Baltistan, called for a special focus on the development of human as well as natural resources of the region.

He, in a meeting with elected members of Gilgit-Baltistan Council, reiterated the resolve for GB's durable socioeconomic development.

Discussing the current situation and the problems faced by GB, he said the GB people were educated and highly skilled, and the literacy ratio in the region was also pleasing.

President Alvi also stressed the need to uplift the GB's agriculture and farming sectors.

He also assured the delegation to convey the issues faced by the GB people to the relevant forums.