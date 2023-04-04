President for speedy relief to citizens against maladministration

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need for expeditiously addressing the complaints of the people so as to provide them with timely relief against the maladministration of government organizations.

Highlighting the importance of the institutions of Federal and Provincial Ombudsmen, he said that ombudsmen played a significant role in providing justice to the people, adding that ombudsmen needed to be strengthened so that the maximum number of people could benefit from their services.

The President expressed these views while talking to the Provincial Ombudsman of Balochistan, Nazar Muhammad Baloch, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Nazar Muhammad Baloch also presented the Balochistan Ombudsman's Annual Report for the year 2021 to the President.

Talking to the Ombudsman, the president emphasized the need for expanding the outreach of ombudsmen to far-flung areas to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps. He further stressed that the Provincial Ombudsman should continue to ensure the timely implementation of his findings by the concerned agencies to maintain public trust in his office.

He said that an effective awareness campaign should be started to sensitize the people of Balochistan about the workings and role of the Provincial Ombudsman.

The Provincial Ombudsman briefed the president about the role and performance of his institution in 2021. He highlighted that the number of registered complaints had doubled since he had assumed the charge. He added that the Provincial Ombudsman received 1321 complaints in 2021 whereas 999 complaints were carried forward from the previous year.

He said that 1043 complaints were resolved in 2021 out of the total of 2320 complaints, adding that most of the complaints were related to education and health departments. He further stated that Khuli Katcheries (Open Courts) were held for the facilitation of the general public in seven different districts of Balochistan to provide relief to the people against administrative injustices at their doorsteps.