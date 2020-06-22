President for strict compliance of COVID-19 SOPs on upcoming Eid ul Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr.Arif Alvi on Monday urged upon the general public to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the upcoming Eid ul Azha, particularly at the time of buying sacrificial animals and holding religious congregations.

The President said negligence on part of people could worsen the situation of coronavirus cases in the country that had recently seen a spike.

The President expressed these views while chairing a meeting attended by Federal Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Hussain Shah, Federal Minster for Religious Affair and Interfaith Harmony Noor UL Haq Qadri and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza, here at he Awan-e-Sadr.

The President asked the ministers to share their proposals with provincial governments and take all stakeholders on board to ensure their implementation.

He said the immense challenges in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic could be addressed through an active support of all segments of the society as well as efficient coordination among the federal and provincial governments.

The ministers shared their proposals regarding the implementation of SOPs to contain the spread of coronavirus during Eid shopping and buying of sacrificial animals on the eve of Eid ul Azha.

President Alvi lauded the role of Ulema, medical fraternity and media for their "commendable job in raising awareness among people about the disease" and expressed hope that they would continue to educate people on avoiding visit to crowded places and observe social distancing.