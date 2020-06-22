UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President For Strict Compliance Of COVID-19 SOPs On Upcoming Eid Ul Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:00 PM

President for strict compliance of COVID-19 SOPs on upcoming Eid ul Azha

President Dr.Arif Alvi on Monday urged upon the general public to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the upcoming Eid ul Azha, particularly at the time of buying sacrificial animals and holding religious congregations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr.Arif Alvi on Monday urged upon the general public to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the upcoming Eid ul Azha, particularly at the time of buying sacrificial animals and holding religious congregations.

The President said negligence on part of people could worsen the situation of coronavirus cases in the country that had recently seen a spike.

The President expressed these views while chairing a meeting attended by Federal Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Hussain Shah, Federal Minster for Religious Affair and Interfaith Harmony Noor UL Haq Qadri and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza, here at he Awan-e-Sadr.

The President asked the ministers to share their proposals with provincial governments and take all stakeholders on board to ensure their implementation.

He said the immense challenges in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic could be addressed through an active support of all segments of the society as well as efficient coordination among the federal and provincial governments.

The ministers shared their proposals regarding the implementation of SOPs to contain the spread of coronavirus during Eid shopping and buying of sacrificial animals on the eve of Eid ul Azha.

President Alvi lauded the role of Ulema, medical fraternity and media for their "commendable job in raising awareness among people about the disease" and expressed hope that they would continue to educate people on avoiding visit to crowded places and observe social distancing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Job Media All Share Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADX credits Right Issue share of Julphar at value ..

2 hours ago

Portugal Prime Minister reimposes some virus curbs ..

3 minutes ago

Liberia toughens coronavirus curfew

3 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

3 minutes ago

Bangash expresses satisfaction over anti-dengue me ..

7 minutes ago

Return of Sirte, Jufra Under GNA Control in Friend ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.