President For Stronger Trade, Economic, Cultural Ties With Turkiye
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 09:58 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Pakistan and Turkiye have reiterated their commitment to further improve bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, energy, defence, tourism, and people-to-people contacts for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.
Emphasizing the vast potential for enhanced economic cooperation, both sides underscored the need to increase trade and investment relations.
These matters of mutual interest were discussed during a meeting between the visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.
Welcoming President Erdogan, and his delegation, President Asif Ali Zardari said that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoyed historic fraternal ties and supported each other on various international fora.
He underscored that President Erdogan’s visit held special significance for the people of Pakistan and would help further solidify bilateral relations.
President Zardari stated that Pakistan offered an investment-friendly environment and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to see enhanced investment by the Turkish enterprises in Pakistan including in the stock market and other key areas of the economy.
He called for increasing cooperation in the banking sectors of the two countries to facilitate businesses and boost bilateral trade volume to its fullest potential.
He underscored the need for increased connectivity and air links between Pakistan and Turkiye to encourage tourism and strengthen people-to-people ties.
The meeting also discussed regional and international issues, particularly Gaza and Syria, and agreed to work together to promote peace and stability in the region and globally. He thanked President Erdogan for Turkiye’s principled support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.
President Erdogan reiterated Turkiye’s commitment to strengthening bilateral economic ties, and stated that he would continue to encourage Turkiye's companies to invest in Pakistan and wanted to raise bilateral trade to $5 billion.
He called for enhancing people-to-people relations to pass on the friendship to succeeding generations.
The Turkish President lauded the advancement and stability achieved by Pakistan. He also thanked the President for Pakistan's continued support to Turkiye on the Cyprus issue.
He stated that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute should be resolved through dialogue and in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.
Following the meeting, President Asif Ali Zardari hosted a banquet in honour of President Erdogan, First Lady Emine Erdogan, and the Turkish delegation.
