President For Swift Digital Transformation Of Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday emphasized the need for accelerating the process of the digital transformation of parliament by equipping it with the latest IT tools to make it more efficient.

The president, chairing a meeting on President's Initiative on Cyber Efficient Parliament, asked the authorities concerned to prioritize the deliverables of the project and take timely decisions to avoid any further delay.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi and other senior officials of the government.

The Steering Committee of the Project updated the meeting on the current status of the project and various processes involved in it.

It was informed that the Committee had seriously been working to implement the project within a given time frame.

Underscoring the importance of the project, the president said that e-solutions would significantly enhance the efficiency of parliament as well as help in the quick disposal of the legislative business.

He stated that steps were being taken for the digital transformation of the government departments to bring transparency and improve governance and responsiveness of the government institutions.

