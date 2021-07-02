President for timely completion of all water supply projects for Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday called for timely completion of all water supply projects for Karachi to address the issue of water shortage faced by the citizens of the provincial metropolis, which required 1100 to 1200 million gallons of water per day.

The President was presiding over a meeting here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr about water situation in Karachi during which various proposals were discussed for addressing the issue of water shortage in Karachi.

The meeting was briefed about the progress of ongoing water related projects in Karachi.

The President said that early resolution of the issues of Karachi and the welfare of citizens was the foremost priority of the government, adding, that the water projects for Karachi should be completed on fast-track basis.

He, however, stressed that the redressal of problems was possible through effective cooperation and coordinated efforts by the relevant stakeholders.

Minister for Energy and Petroleum Hammad Azhar, Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Sindh Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Chief Executive Officer Hub Power Company (HUBCO) Kamran Akmal and other senior officials were in attendance.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and MPA Sindh Samar Khan also attended the meeting through video-link.