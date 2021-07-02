UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President For Timely Completion Of All Water Supply Projects For Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 04:51 PM

President for timely completion of all water supply projects for Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday called for timely completion of all water supply projects for Karachi to address the issue of water shortage faced by the citizens of the provincial metropolis, which required 1100 to 1200 million gallons of water per day.

The President was presiding over a meeting here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr about water situation in Karachi during which various proposals were discussed for addressing the issue of water shortage in Karachi.

The meeting was briefed about the progress of ongoing water related projects in Karachi.

The President said that early resolution of the issues of Karachi and the welfare of citizens was the foremost priority of the government, adding, that the water projects for Karachi should be completed on fast-track basis.

He, however, stressed that the redressal of problems was possible through effective cooperation and coordinated efforts by the relevant stakeholders.

Minister for Energy and Petroleum Hammad Azhar, Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Sindh Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Chief Executive Officer Hub Power Company (HUBCO) Kamran Akmal and other senior officials were in attendance.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and MPA Sindh Samar Khan also attended the meeting through video-link.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Resolution Shortage Water Provincial Assembly Company Progress Hub Kamran Akmal All From Government Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

2 hours ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

2 hours ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

2 hours ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.84 a barrel T ..

3 hours ago

India&#039;s death toll from coronavirus crosses 4 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.