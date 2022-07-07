ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said he had asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government to establish a tourist centre at Balakot to promote the history of brave heroes.

The president along with his tweet shared a photograph where can be seen offering Fateha at the graves of martyrs of Balakot of 1831, including Syed Ahmed Barelvi and Shah Ismail.

The president paid tribute to the martyred heroes who rose against the British Raj and against Maharaja Ranjit Singh."Have asked KP government to establish tourist centre in Balakot to educate Pakistanis about our history of independence and our brave heroes," he said.