ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that in order to seek a solution to Kashmir dispute, Pakistan would have to undo the Indian evils and portray true image of its own in the comity of nations.

"We will have to undo the evils of India which labeled us for terrorism, opposed us in FATF and NSG. We have to undo that and also portray Pakistan's true image in the world," the president said in an interview with a private television channel.

He said that instead of morality, the world's decisions were tilted towards financial interest, be it was the United Nations or other states.

He said morality could become a lead role of Pakistan and any good state as it had become extinct in international relations and among the governments.

He said the good leaders could change the destiny of nations quite fast and suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan, leadership from Turkey, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia to take a lead role to revive morality in international relations.

The president said Pakistan was about to emerge as a great nation citing the indicators like unique performance during COVID-19, booming construction industry and exports, balanced current account deficit, improved Dollar reserves and remittances well performing stock market and growing IT exports.

Moreover, he said the communication with the traders had increased, ease of doing business ranking was getting better, austerity measures were being taken besides running a strong anti-corruption drive and effectively raising the issue of Islamophobia in the world.

