President For Undoing Obstacles To Encourage Women Choose Diplomatic Career

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday stressed the need to tackle the obstacles for encouraging the women to choose diplomacy as a career and provide them a conducive working environment.

The president, in his message on 1st International Day of Women in Diplomacy observed on June 24, said it was also essential to create enabling conditions to help them alleviate to higher decision-making positions.

He said such enabling conditions could be ensured by overcoming deep-rooted legacies of gender bias which still hindered the professional advancement of women.

He said the first International Day of Women in Diplomacy was aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in diplomacy, recognize and applaud their outstanding services.

The Day is also meant for making a pledge to promote the full and equal participation of women at all levels of diplomacy.

The president said it is indeed encouraging that the number of women ambassadors worldwide was increasing with the share of women ambassadors going from 16% in 2018 to an approximate 22% in 2022.

"I am happy to note that Pakistani women diplomats are and have been serving in various capacities from foreign ministers to foreign secretaries and at many Ambassadorial positions in our embassies abroad," he remarked.

President Alvi believed that the Day would accelerate the pace to achieve sustainable development and peace and democracy in Pakistan and around the world.

"I am confident that with the right encouragement and provision of a conducive environment we will be able to further improve women's participation and representation in diplomacy," he added

