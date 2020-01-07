UrduPoint.com
President For Upgrading Pakistan-Oman Cooperation In Diverse Areas Of Common Interest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:42 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday underlined the need of upgrading bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Oman in diverse areas of common interest, especially trade and investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday underlined the need of upgrading bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Oman in diverse areas of common interest, especially trade and investment.

He was taking to Minister for Endowment and Religious Affairs of Oman, Abdullah Bin Muhammad bin Abdullah Assalmi, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, according to a press release issued by the President's Media Office here.

The president said Pakistan�attached immense importance to its fraternal relations with Oman, which were deep rooted in common culture, shared history and heritage.

Highlighting Pakistan's all possible efforts for peace and stability in the region, he emphasized that peace in the region was pivotal for the progress and development of both the countries.

The president highlighted that Pakistani community had been making valuable contribution to the development of Oman.

He also stated that Pakistan could provide both un-skilled and highly professional manpower to Oman in various fields including medicine, engineering, information technology, accountancy, education and technical workers.

The president stressed that relevant departments from both the countries should focus on student exchange programmes, joint research projects, split Ph.D. programmes, post-doctorate research and joint seminars.

The minister conveyed to the president the best wishes from the leadership and people of Oman and also appreciated Pakistan government's vision for development of the country and peace in the region.

