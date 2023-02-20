UrduPoint.com

President For Using Digital Technologies To Improve Healthcare Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday called for using digital technologies to improve the health and well-being of the people of Pakistan and provide them with quality healthcare services.

He emphasised that advances in medical technology could help transform the country's medicine and healthcare system.

The president expressed these views while talking to Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan and Afghanistan Siemens Healthineers Khurram Jameel, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release issued by the President's Media Wing said.

Khurram Jameel briefed the president that Siemens Healthineers was one of the leading healthcare solution providers in Pakistan and its mission was to transform healthcare delivery and improve patient experience through digitalization.

President Alvi emphasised that Pakistani healthcare providers needed to embrace innovation and transform healthcare delivery to successfully meet the challenges in the health sector, besides fulfilling the future healthcare needs of the country.

He underlined the need for establishing partnerships among government institutions, private organizations, and non-governmental organisations to work together for the betterment of persons with disabilities and raise awareness about breast cancer.

The president appreciated the efforts of Siemens Healthineers for the development of Pakistan's healthcare.

