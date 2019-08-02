UrduPoint.com
President For Utilizing All Resources To Tackle Karachi's Post Rainstorm Situation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 06:26 PM

President for utilizing all resources to tackle Karachi's post rainstorm situation

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday directed Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail to utilize all out resources to handle the situation, caused by the recent rainstorm in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday directed Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail to utilize all out resources to handle the situation, caused by the recent rainstorm in Karachi.

The president said this in a meeting with the Sindh governor who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr wherein the two discussed the overall situation of Sindh, particularly the Karachi city, a President House statement said.

Imran Ismail apprised the president about the problems confronting the people of Karachi after the recent rains and the measures taken for their resolution.

During the meeting, Imran Ismail also briefed the president regarding the progresson the Federal government-funded development projects being executed in Sindh.

