UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President For Value Addition, Diversification In Industrial, Agricultural Products To Boost Exports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

President for value addition, diversification in industrial, agricultural products to boost exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday stressed the need of value addition and diversification in industrial and agricultural goods and products, besides exploration of new destinations to help boost the country's exports and getting its true share in the international market.

He was addressing the 8th Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Achievement Awards ceremony here at a local hotel.

The president said the country's industrialists and traders should focus on value addition and diversification through knowledge, skills and expertise, and experiences of developed countries.

He said Pakistan's products such as sports and surgical goods were rebranded by various companies through some value addition or other efforts in the world to earn extra profits. "Why we cannot do it and earn more money," he remarked.

Similarly, the president said Pakistan's major crops included rice, wheat, cotton, sugarcane and maize. There was also a need of value addition and diversification in the agricultural sector to boost economy.

He said other than the traditional markets, Pakistan was also required to explore non-traditional markets for its exports, including Africa, Central Asia and South America, which had been ignored in the past.

President Alvi said the government would ensure the ease of doing business and provide all possible facilities to the traders and industrialists.

Speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic, he said with the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan had been very successful in tackling the coronavirus through its strategy of smart-lockdown, which had also been acknowledged at international level.

The president said it was also due the government's policy of taking care of the poor and disbursing Rs 1.2 trillion despite economic constraints that Allah Almighty blessed the county with success against the coronavirus.

He said the government also provided Rs 100 billion for refunds to the business community and Rs 50 billion for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to keep the wheel of economy running during the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Alvi said the pakistan stock exchange also touched 40,000 points during the COVID-19, which reflected the confidence of investors in the government's economic policies and the economy.

He also underlined the importance of the country's image in boosting trade and exports with other countries and said whenever Pakistan's ambassadors meet him, he urged them to work for image building and explore trade opportunities for Pakistan in the countries of their posting.

The president on the occasion also distributed achievement awards among representatives of various companies.

\932\867

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa World Sports Exports Business Poor Chambers Of Commerce Hotel Pakistan Stock Exchange Money Market Cotton All Government Wheat Industry Share Asia Billion Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Union Properties receives AED400 million offer sta ..

1 hour ago

SBA Publishers Club highlights learning curves in ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education, Canon sign MoU related to d ..

1 hour ago

Dozens of programmes for the hearing impaired by S ..

1 hour ago

Tsitsipas sees off Cuevas to reach Hamburg last ei ..

2 minutes ago

Ehsaas delivers emergency cash to 15 mln families ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.