President For Varsities' Innovative Approach To Meet Post COVID 19 Challenges

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:45 PM

President for varsities' innovative approach to meet post COVID 19 challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday urged the universities to adopt innovative information communication technologies for imparting quality education to the students keeping in view of the challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic.

The president said this during a presentation given by Rector of National Textile University (NTU), Professor Dr Tanveer Hussain, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here about the role of university in providing quality education, a President House press release said.

The rector informed that the university offered textile-related programmes at undergraduate and post-graduate levels and its textile programmes were not only accredited in Pakistan but with the Textile University of the United Kingdom (UK) as well.

He mentioned that the university enjoyed collaboration with almost all reputed international universities offering textile-related programmes.

Professor Dr Tanveer Hussain said that the graduates of the university were in high demand as most of them got their employment offer even while being in final year of their studies. President Alvi urged the NTU, Faisalabad to play its role for helping the local textile industry to ensure value addition and diversification of their products.

Appreciating the role of NTU in producing qualified and skilled manpower, the president said that the university had greater contribution in promotion of textile industry as well as boosting the export sector of the country.

Your Thoughts and Comments

