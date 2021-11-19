UrduPoint.com

President For Women Empowerment To Ensure Socio-economic Development

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 04:22 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday stressed the need for increased number of educated women so as to put the country on the fast-track of socio-economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday stressed the need for increased number of educated women so as to put the country on the fast-track of socio-economic development.

He stated that the country needed more and more educated women to play their role in the national development.

He added that steps were being taken for the financial empowerment of women by providing them business loans through the Kamyab Jawan Programme on easy terms and conditions enabling them to set up their own businesses.

The president made these remarks while talking to a delegation of female students from the Langlands school and College, Chitral, led by its Principal, Miss Carey Schofield, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Talking to the delegation, the president said that the government was focusing on women education as well as their skill-development to ensure their financial inclusion.

He lauded the contributions of the Langlands School and College in the field of education that had produced a number of educationists and professionals in the medical and engineering sectors.

He also appreciated the efforts and services of the management of the college, particularly its principal, Miss Carey Schofield, who had worked diligently for raising the academic standards and imparting quality education to the people of Chitral.

