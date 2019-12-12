President FPCCI appreciates visit of Russian delegation

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai hailed the visit of 64 members Russian delegation to Pakistan under the leadership of Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov

He indicated that the visit of Russian delegation on the occasion of Inter-Government Commission meeting on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation will open new vistas of bilateral relations between two countries.

He also appreciated the effort of Pakistan and Russian government on the settlement of mutual trade dispute of Soviet Union era.

Historically, Russia contributed a lot towards Pakistan's progress as it built the Pakistan Steel Mills, Mazzafargarh power plants and other facilities also repaired the Jamshoro power plant etc.

While commenting on the bilateral trade, the President FPCCI added that the present volume of bilateral trade amounting to $ 732.4 million does not indicate the true reflection of bilateral relations.

He underscored the need for enhancement of bilateral trade and removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers.

He said that there was a great scope of Pakistani textile and textile made ups, agro-based products, fruit particularly kinoos and mangoes, food processing and packaging, livestock and dairy farming, leather and leather products, surgical equipments and sports goods etc. in Russian markets which need to be exploited through aggressive marketing and participation of exhibitions in Russia.

He also emphasized on establishing of banking channels and simplification of visa for the enhancement of commercial activities between both nations.

He said that Russia was a lucrative market for Pakistan and there was need of joint venture investment in various field particularly in the field of power sector projects, exploration of coal and other mineral resources, hydroelectric power, ship-building, high-tech machinery, infrastructure, transport, iron and steel, railways, construction etc.