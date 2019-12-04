President FPCCI declares HCSTSI Hyderabad license holder chamber

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Daru Khan Achakzai has declared Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry as the only license holder chamber of the business community of Hyderabad and assured that all out efforts would be made to address the grievances of traders and industrialists of the second largest city of Sindh.

The President FPCCI expressed these remarks while addressing the reception hosted by HCSTSI at its secretariat on Wednesday.

Daru Khan Achakzai expressed his grave concern over deteriorated infrastructure of Hyderabad and assured that FPCCI would approach the quarters concerned along with HCSTSI for addressing issues being faced by the industrialists and traders of Hyderabad.

The President HCSTSI Daulat Ram Lohana in his welcome address highlighted the problems being suffered by the business community of Hyderabad and called upon the FPCCI office bearers to help HCSTSI in resolving trade and industrial issues of Hyderabad.

Among others, Vice President FPCCI and Ex-President Gilgit Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Qurban Ali, Group Leader Chambers of Small Traders and Small IndustryMian Zafar, Group Leader United Business Group Sindh Chapter Mumtaz Shaikh, representative of Mardan Chamber Muhammad Nawaz, representative of Faisalabad Chamber Muhammad Shafique Anjum, President Islamabad Chamber Sajid Sarwar, Nadim Shaikh, Muhammad Ali representative of Larkana Chamber Shaikh Liaquat, Patron-in-Chief HCSTSI Muhammad Amin Khatir, Senior Vice President Mueez Abbas and Vice President Yasin Khilji were also present on the occasion.

The President FPCCI Daru Khan Achakzai and other guests along with the HCSTSI office bearers also visited SITE Hyderabad where the President HCSTSI Daulat Ram Lohana briefed them about non availability of required infrastructure in the area.