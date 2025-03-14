President Gillani Calls For Coordinated Efforts To Manage Alarming Population Growth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on Friday called for coordinated efforts with the input of the provincial governments, including the Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, to manage the growing population in the country.
He said that the challenge of growing population needed collective efforts, especially the support of the provinces, to successfully implement the national action plan on population.
The president expressed these views while chairing a meeting on population management in the backdrop of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s 2018 suo-moto action and the subsequent recommendations of the Council of Common Interests.
Secretary of Ministry of Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Dr Nadeem Mehbub, Director General Population Wing, Dr Soofia Yunus, and senior officials of the Ministry of Health attended the meeting.
During the meeting, President Gillani stressed the need to reduce the population growth rate and improve other relevant population indicators.
He said that all stakeholders, including the provincial governments and the private sector, needed to be taken on board to raise awareness about the challenge of rising population.
He also emphasised the need to increase people’s access to family planning services to fulfil their unmet needs.
During the meeting, it was informed that a National Action Plan on Population was implemented from 2019 to 2024, and a revised National Action Plan on Population from 2025 to 2030 had been developed in consultation with the provinces.
It was further informed that the new plan was awaiting approval and would be discussed in the upcoming meeting of the Federal Task Force on Population.
Recent Stories
Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia
Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel
International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan
DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln
Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..
UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..
Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..
Portuguese President calls early election for May 18
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KS relief concludes winter kits project, delivering 50,000 winter kits across Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
CM’s Aide Salma Butt inspects Ramazan relief efforts in Lodhran6 minutes ago
-
Derajat 2025 festival help to promote local culture, boost business :Faisal Amin Gandapur6 minutes ago
-
IUB improves its QS World University Ranking6 minutes ago
-
President Gillani calls for coordinated efforts to manage alarming population growth6 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrest four drug-peddlers6 minutes ago
-
District Peace Committee meeting in Nankana Sahib16 minutes ago
-
Khangarh police arrest murder suspect in Sargodha16 minutes ago
-
Driver killed as overloaded truck overturns16 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Interior highlights major achievements and reforms in annual report16 minutes ago
-
36th syndicate meeting of Khushal Khattak university held16 minutes ago
-
Talal lauds security forces for foiling Jaffar express terror attack, calls for national unity again ..26 minutes ago