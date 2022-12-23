President gives assent to amendment in criminal, foreign investment laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday gave assent to the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The bill repeals Section 325 of the Pakistan Penal Code 1860, relating to the punishment for attempted suicide.

President Arif Alvi also approved the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Amendment Bill 2022, under which an amendment has been made in Section 1.

The approval has been given in line with Article 75 of the Constitution.