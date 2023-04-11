President gives assent to amendment in Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources bill

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Bill 2023.
The president also approved the Inter Boards Coordination Commission Bill 2023.
The bills have been approved in accordance with the Article 75 of the Constitution.