UrduPoint.com

President Gives Assent To Bill For Formation Of Rahmatullil Alameen And Khatamun Nabiyeen Authority

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022 | 04:00 PM

President gives assent to bill for formation of Rahmatullil Alameen and Khatamun Nabiyeen Authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday gave his assent to the National Rahmatullil Alameen and Khatamun Nabiyeen Authority Bill 2022.

The president gave his assent to the said bill under Article 75 of the constitution.The bill provides for the formation of Rahmatullil Alameen and Khatamun Nabiyeen Authority.

Related Topics

Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

14 minutes ago
 TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camo ..

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camon 19 Neo

1 hour ago
 U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences A ..

U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences And Technology Open New Lincoln ..

1 hour ago
 Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

2 hours ago
 Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in mon ..

Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore toda ..

Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.