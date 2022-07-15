President gives assent to bill for formation of Rahmatullil Alameen and Khatamun Nabiyeen Authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday gave his assent to the National Rahmatullil Alameen and Khatamun Nabiyeen Authority Bill 2022.

The president gave his assent to the said bill under Article 75 of the constitution.The bill provides for the formation of Rahmatullil Alameen and Khatamun Nabiyeen Authority.