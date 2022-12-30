President gives assent to CrPC (Amendment) Bill 2022

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday gave his assent to the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2022.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday gave his assent to the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2022.

In the bill, section 195 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 has been amended.

The president gave his assent under Article 75 of the Constitution.