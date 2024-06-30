President Gives Assent To Finance Bill 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has accorded his approval to Finance Bill 2024 on the advice of the Prime Minister under Article 75 of the Constitution.
"The Finance Bill will be effective from July 01," President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Sunday.
On June 28, the National Assembly passed the Finance Bill, 2024 with certain amendments, adopting the financial proposals for the fiscal year beginning on July 01.
