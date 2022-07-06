ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has signed the International Institute of Science, Arts and Technology Bill 2022 into law, the President House said Wednesday.

The purpose of the bill is to establish an institute of such kind in the private sector.

The president gave approval to the bill in line with Article 75 of the Constitution.