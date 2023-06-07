President gives assent to Kalam Bibi Women Institute Bill 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday gave his assent to the Kalam Bibi International Women Institute Bannu Bill 2023.

The bill provides for the establishment of Kalam Bibi International Women Institute Bannu.

The president signed the bill, in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Article 75 of the Constitution, a President House press release said.