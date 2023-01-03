President gives assent to PIMS Bill 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday gave his assent to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Bill 2022. The bill provides for repealing the Federal Medical Teaching Institute Act 2021.

Earlier, the president, under Article 75 (1) (B) of the Constitution, had returned the bill on November 8, 2022, for reconsideration.

The parliament had passed the amended bill in its joint session on December 20, 2022. The president gave his assent to the bill under Article 75 of the Constitution.