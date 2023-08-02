President gives assent to two bills

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday granted his assent to two bills after they were passed by the parliament.

The president signed Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill 2023 providing for amending the Qanun-e-Shahadat of 1984.

He also signed into law the Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill 2023 which provided for amending the Control of Narcotics Substances Act of 1997.

The president assented to the said bills in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Article 75 of the constitution.