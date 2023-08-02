Open Menu

President Gives Assent To Two Bills

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 03:20 PM

President gives assent to two bills

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday granted his assent to two bills after they were passed by the parliament.

The president signed Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill 2023 providing for amending the Qanun-e-Shahadat of 1984.

He also signed into law the Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill 2023 which provided for amending the Control of Narcotics Substances Act of 1997.

The president assented to the said bills in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Article 75 of the constitution.

Related Topics

Parliament Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian c ..

DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian crossing systems in DSO

13 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes need to enhance bilateral strategic ..

PM emphasizes need to enhance bilateral strategic ties b/w Pakistan, Turkiye

15 minutes ago
 Thirteen higher education institutions join UCN to ..

Thirteen higher education institutions join UCN to collaborate on COP28 youth-fo ..

28 minutes ago
 Transformation towards digital economy facilitatin ..

Transformation towards digital economy facilitating Pakistani women entrepreneur ..

52 minutes ago
 La Teste-de-Buch Racecourse to host two Al Wathba ..

La Teste-de-Buch Racecourse to host two Al Wathba Stallions races tomorrow

58 minutes ago
 TECOM group H1 2023 revenue surpasses AED1 billion

TECOM group H1 2023 revenue surpasses AED1 billion

2 hours ago
Pakistan has ability to defend itself against all ..

Pakistan has ability to defend itself against all threats: FO

2 hours ago
 German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for b ..

German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for bringing peace in region

3 hours ago
 ECP again defers Imran Khan's indictment in contem ..

ECP again defers Imran Khan's indictment in contempt case

3 hours ago
 Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve ..

Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve against terrorism: PM

5 hours ago
 PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan