President Gives Nod To GB General Polls On Nov 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 01:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday gave approval for holding of general elections of Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly on November 15.

The President signed the summary sent for approval by the Prime Minister, the President House said.

The GB Legislative Assembly was dissolved on completion of its term on June 24, after which a caretaker government was formed.

The earlier scheduled elections for August 18 were postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

