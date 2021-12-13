President, Governor discuss situation in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday held a meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed the overall situation in the province of Punjab.

During the meeting held at the Governor House here, they expressed satisfaction at the ongoing development projects in Punjab.