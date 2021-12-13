UrduPoint.com

President, Governor Discuss Situation In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:04 PM

President, Governor discuss situation in Punjab

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday held a meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed the overall situation in the province of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday held a meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed the overall situation in the province of Punjab.

During the meeting held at the Governor House here, they expressed satisfaction at the ongoing development projects in Punjab.

