ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi and Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday met here and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The meeting held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr discussed the progress of development projects in Sindh.

Overall political situation in the country also came under discussion.