President, Governor Sindh Discuss Situation Post-torrential Rains

Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:52 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi and Governor Sindh met here Wednesday and discussed situation in the wake of torrential rains that brought havoc to the province

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Governor Sindh met here Wednesday and discussed situation in the wake of torrential rains that brought havoc to the province.

The meeting held at the Governor House, also focused on Karachi Transformation Plan and other issues of mutual interest.

