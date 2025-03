President grants military awards to officers, soldiers of Army, Navy, Air Force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari granted the Military awards to the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force

According to an ISPR news release, 2 Sitara-i-Basalat, 227 Tamgha-i-Basalat, 82 Imtiazi Asnad, 185 COAS Commendation Cards, 23 Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), 112 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 133 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) have been awarded.

The following officers and soldiers have been conferred with Sitara-i-Basalat Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shaukat (Shaheed), FF, Sep Soban Majeed Baloch (Shaheed), AK.

Following officers and men have been conferred with Tamgha-i-Basalat Lt Col Syed Kashif Ali (Shaheed), AD, Lt Col Muhammad Hassan Haider (Shaheed), Sigs, Maj Babar Khan (Shaheed), Punjab, Maj Amir Aziz (Shaheed), Punjab, Maj Rameez Imtiaz, FF, Maj Syed Ali Raza Shah (Shaheed), Punjab, Capt Hussain Jahangir (Shaheed), Punjab, Capt Muhammad Ahmed Badar (Shaheed), AD, Capt Muhammad Osama Bin Arshad (Shaheed), NLI, Sub Qaiser Reheem (Shaheed), Sindh, Sub Abid Ullah (Shaheed), NLI, Sub Shahab Ahmad (Shaheed), FC KP (N), N/Sub Muhammad Farooq (Shaheed), AD, N/Sub Qadeer Hassan (Shaheed), Baloch, N/Sub Yasir Shakeel (Shaheed), FF, N/Sub Shah Bahram Khan (Shaheed), FF, N/Sub Muhammad Shahzad (Shaheed), AK, N/Sub Zahid Noor (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Hav Sikandar Hayat (Shaheed), AD, Hav Aqeel Ahmed (Shaheed), Engrs, Hav Shafiq Ullah (Shaheed), Punjab, Hav Muhammad Sajjad (Shaheed), Punjab, Hav Muhammad Zahir (Shaheed), FF, Hav Shahzad Ahmed (Shaheed), AK, Hav Zil Husnain (Shaheed), AK, Hav Khalid Fiaz (Shaheed), AK, Hav Shahid Iqbal (Shaheed), Sindh, Hav Shah Din (Shaheed), NLI, Hav Fida Hussain (Shaheed), NLI, Hav Nisar Ahmed (Shaheed), SSG, Hav Khalid Iqbal (Shaheed), CMI, Hav Abdul Sattar (Shaheed), FC BIn (N), Hav Ahmad Hussain (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Hav Abid Ullah (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Hav Hayat Ullah (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Hav Muhammad Waheed (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Hav Shaal Akbar (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Hav Rauf Shah (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Hav Shahzad Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Hav Saeed Shah (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Hav Sabir Khan (Shaheed, FC KP (S), Hav Muhammad Hashim Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Hav Roshan Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Hav Muntazir Shah (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Hav Abdul Bari (Shaheed), FC KP (S), L/Hav Madsar Mahmood (Shaheed), Arty, L/Hav Aftikhar Hussain (Shaheed), Punjab, L/Hav Basit Imran (Shaheed), NLI, LD Zubair Hussain (Shaheed), AC, LD Asif Ali (Shaheed), AC, NK Muhammad Imran (Shaheed), ASC, NK/VM Shah Nawaz (Shaheed), EME, NK Imran Ullah (Shaheed), Ord, NK Muhammad Majid (Shaheed), Punjab, NK/Clk Ifran Abbas (Shaheed), Baloch, NK Muhammad Mafrood (Shaheed), Baloch, NK Ghulam Ali (Shaheed), Sindh, NK Abdul Rauf (Shaheed), Sindh, NK Mubasher Sahbeer (Shaheed), AK, NK Muhammad Ishfaq Butt (Shaheed), AK, NK Muhammad Sijad (Shaheed), NLI, NK Shahzad Qamar (Shaheed), NLI, NK Zafar Iqbal (Shaheed), NLI, NK Khan Abbas (Shaheed), FC KP (S), NK Sher Khan (Shaheed), FC BIn (S), NK Farooq Sadique (Shaheed), FC KP (S), NK Khushdil Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (N), NK Muhammad Khurshid Anwar (Shaheed), FC KP (S), NK Walid Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), NK Gul Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (N), NK Asif Nawaz (Shaheed), FC KP (S), L/NK Haseeb Javed (Shaheed), Arty, L/NK Muhammad Tafeer (Shaheed), Engrs, L/NK Ameer Humza (Shaheed), Punjab, L/NK Abdul Qadir (Shaheed), Punjab, L/NK Waheed Suleman (Shaheed), Baloch, L/NK Wali Khan (Shaheed), FF, L/NK Tahir Naveed (Shaheed), FF, L/NK Afzal Hussain (Shaheed), Sindh, L/NK Syed Danish Afkar (Shaheed), AK, L/NK Purdum Wali (Shaheed), NLI, L/NK Zaman Ali (Shaheed), NLI, L/NK Muhammad Ijaz Khan (Shaheed), SSG, L/NK Mohsan Munir (Shaheed), AMC, L/NK Syed Muhammad Shahenshah (Shaheed),FCKP (S), L/NK Inayat Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), L/NK Tahir Abbas (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), L/NK Tariq Ali (Shaheed), FC BIn (S), L/NK Zulfiqar Ali (Shaheed), FC BIn (N), L/NK Muhammad Adnan (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), L/NK Sher Azam Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), L/NK Rehmat Ullah (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), L/NK Jamshid Ali (Shaheed), FC KP (S), L/NK Ihsan Ullah (Shaheed), FC KP (S), L/NK Ghairat Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), L/NK Shakir Ullah (Shaheed), FC KP (N), L/NK Sher Nawaz Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (N), L/NK Zulfiqar Ali (Shaheed), FC KP (N), L/NK Saghir Shah (Shaheed), FC KP (S), L/NK Muhammad Ayaz (Shaheed), FC KP (S), L/NK Oumar Hayat (Shaheed), FC KP (S), L/NK Rafeeq Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (N), L/NK Abdur Rehman (Shaheed), FC KP (N), L/NK Tabassum Ul Haq (Shaheed), AK, L/NK Sohail Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), L/NK Abdul Haleem (Shaheed), FC KP (S), L/NK Sajid Hussain (Shaheed), FC KP (S), L/NK Ihsan Bad Shah (Shaheed), FC KP (S), L/NK Wazid Ullah (Shaheed), FC KP (S), L/NK Muhammad Waris Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Swr Aijaz Gul (Shaheed), AC, Swr Mudassar Hayat (Shaheed), AC, Sep Muhammad Javed Iqbal (Shaheed), AD, Spr Muhammad Azam Khan (Shaheed), Engrs, Spr Haroon William (Shaheed), Engrs, Spr Anosh Rufun (Shaheed), Engrs, Spr Hassan Bilal (Shaheed), Engrs, Sep Abdul Hakeem (Shaheed), Punjab, Sep Ali Raza (Shaheed), Punjab, Sep Muhammad Arif (Shaheed), Punjab, Sep Asad Ullah (Shaheed), Punjab, Sep Muhammad Umer Farooq (Shaheed), Punjab, Sep Zahoor Uddin (Shaheed), Punjab, Sep Altaf Ali (Shaheed), Punjab, Sep Sajjad Hussain (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Muhammad Idress (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Badam Gul (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Sheryar Ahmed (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Tahir Abbas (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Waqar Ahmed (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Muhammad Waseem Abbas (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Sijawal Ali (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Jiand Ali (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Muhammad Sohail (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Ausaf Ur Rehman (Shaheed), FF, Sep Azam Khan (Shaheed), FF, Sep Asif Ali (Shaheed), FF, Sep Muhammad Gulfam Maqsood (Shaheed), FF, Sep Abdullah (Shaheed), FF, Sep Shakeel Shafqat (Shaheed), FF, Sep Naheem Akhtar (Shaheed), AK, Sep Qismat Khan (Shaheed), AK, Sep Tamoor Malik (Shaheed), AK, Sep Muhammad Afzal (Shaheed), AK, Sep Abrar Hussain (Shaheed), AK, Sep Ashfaq Hussain Khan (Shaheed), AK, Sep Abdul Hameed (Shaheed), AK, Sep Shahzeb (Shaheed), AK, Sep Abdullah Shah (Shaheed), AK, Sep Kamil Rabbani (Shaheed), AK, Sep Nadir Sagheer (Shaheed), AK, Sep Arsalan Aslam (Shaheed), AK, Sep Toseef Rafique (Shaheed), AK, Sep Jalal Ud Din (Shaheed), AK, Sep Muhammad Yaseen (Shaheed), AK, Sep Mirza Hussain (Shaheed), AK, Sep Bahar Khan (Shaheed), Sindh, Sep Muhammad Nawaz (Shaheed), Sindh, Sep Muhammad Akram (Shaheed), Sindh, Sep Muhammad Tarique (Shaheed), Sindh, Sep Farman Ali (Shaheed), Sindh, Sep Abdul Saqib (Shaheed), NLI, Sep Shahbaz (Shaheed), NLI, Sep Haji Jan (Shaheed), NLI, Sep Khalid Nasir (Shaheed), NLI, Sep Faiz Ur Rehman (Shaheed), NLI, Sep Muhammad Safdar (Shaheed), NLI, Sep Fida Ali (Shaheed), NLI, Sep Zahid Hussain (Shaheed), NLI, Sep Muhammad Ameen (Shaheed), NLI, Sep Hamza Zaheer (Shaheed), NLI, Sep Syed Mubarak Shah (Shaheed), NLI, Sep Shabbar Hussain (Shaheed), NLI, Sep Muhammad Ahad Zafar (Shaheed), SSG, Sep Sajid Azam (Shaheed), SSG, Cfn Jahan Zaib (Shaheed), EME, Cfn Muhammad Faisal (Shaheed), EME, Sep Saddam Qamar (Shaheed), ASC, Sep Imtiaz Khan (Shaheed), ASC, Sep Imran Ali (Shaheed), DSF, Sep Muhammad Arshad, DSF, Sep Minhal Hussain (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Raja (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Muhammad Sajjad (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep/Ck Nasir Ali (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Syed Dildar Shah (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Syed Shahab Hussain (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Mati Ullah (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Saif Ullah (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Sharafat Hussain (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Ihsan Ullah (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Shahzada Aurangzeb (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Sher Hayat (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Muhammad Qasim (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Mubarak Jan (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Anas Shah (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Tahseen Ullah (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Muhammad Shoaib (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Naib Hussaib (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Sajid Ur Rehman (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Ihsan Ullah (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Muhammad Ayub (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Rahmat Ullah Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Tariq Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Syed Munazim Mukhtiar Hussain Shah (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Sayed Jamshed Hussain (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Noor Muhammad (Shaheed), FC KP (N), WC Raham Zeb (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Kabeer Khan (Shaheed) FC KP (N), Sep Muhammad Shahzib Aslam (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Muhammad Sufyan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Abdul Karim (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Banaras Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Syed Ibn-E-Abbas (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Ahmad Ali (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Nadeem Khan (Shaheed), FC BIn (N), Sep Muhammad Bilal (Shaheed), FC BIn (N), Sep Nouman Farid (Shaheed), FC BIn (S), Sep Abdul Sattar (Shaheed), FC BIn (S), Sep Muhammad Tariq Khan (Shaheed), FC BIn (S), Sep Shafi Ullah (Shaheed), FC BIn (S), Sep Sunny Shoukat (Shaheed), FC BIn (S), Sep Tipu Razzaq (Shaheed), FC BIn (S), Sep Muhammad Waseem (Shaheed), FC BIn (S), Sep Jamshed Hussain (Shaheed), FC BIn (S), Sep Shabir Ahmed (Shaheed), FC BIn (S) and Capt Sikandar Ali Khan, TI(M), Navy.

Following officers and men have been conferred with Imtiazi Sanad, Lt Col Moeen Ud Din, CMI, Lt Col Ansar Jamshed, Avn, Lt Col Waqas Butt, Avn, Maj Ahmed Adnan Ur Rasheed, Punjab, Maj Junaid Jawaid, FF, Maj Sajjad Ali, FF, Maj Muhammad Haroon Tariq, FF, Maj Syed Shams Ullah, Baloch, Maj Farhan Ahmed, AK, Capt Luqman Asghar, FF, Capt Hammad Bin Haseeb, FF, Capt Muhammad Ayaz, Punjab, Capt Muhammad Haris Dilawar, Punjab, Capt Hassan Habib, Punjab, Capt Muhammad Fraz Ilyas (Shaheed), Ord, Capt Ch Muhammad Faraz, Punjab, Lt Haseeb Sajjad, Sindh, Lt Akhlaq Ahmed, Punjab, Lt Abdullah Bin Zubair, Punjab, SM Muhammad Nazir (Shaheed), NLI, SM Muhammad islam Khan, FC KP (S), N/Sub Sanober Ali (Shaheed), Baloch, N/Sub Intizar Shah, FC KP (S), Hav Mirza Khan, AD, Hav Aftab Ahmed (Shaheed), Baloch, Hav Muhammad Arif (Shaheed), Baloch, Hav Imran Khan (Shaheed), FF, Hav Muhammad Jamil (Shaheed), FF, Hav Muhammad Shahab (Shaheed), FF, Hav Arshad Gul (Shaheed), FF, Hav Shabir Gul (Shaheed), FF, Hav Fazal Subhan (Shaheed), FF, Hav Daud Shah (Shaheed), FF, Hav Riasat Khan (Shaheed), FF, L/Hav Muhammad Imran (Shaheed), Baloch, NK Mukhtiar Ali (Shaheed), FF, NK Muhammad Khurshid Khan, FF, NK Muhammad Hussain, Sindh, NK Salam Sher (Shaheed), FC KP (S), NK Fazal Ur Rehman, FC BIn (N), NK Khaki Jan, FC Bln (N), NK Ghulam Ishaq, FC Bln (N), L/NK Sadiq Amin (Shaheed), FF, L/NK Sagheer Ahmed (Shaheed), FF, L/NK Hussain Ali Khan (Shaheed), NLI, L/NK Muhammad Anwar (Shaheed), NLI, L/NK Muhammad Ishaque (Shaheed), FF, L/NK Muhammad Hayat (Shaheed), FF, L/NK Adil Jan, FF, Sep Aijaz Ahmed, AD, Spr Zulfiqar (Shaheed), Engrs, Sep Zeeshan Nazakat (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Abdul Rasheed (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Muhammad Haseeb Akbar (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Ahmed Ali (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Waris Ali (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Asad Khan (Shaheed), FF, Sep Rehman Shah (Shaheed), FF, Sep Ghulam Murtaza (Shaheed), FF, Sep Muhammad Fayaz (Shaheed), FF, Sep Ameer Hussain (Shaheed), FF, Sep Syed Wali Khan, FF, Sep Adnan (Shaheed), FF, Sep Muhammad Naseer (Shaheed), FF, Sep Waqar Ullah Khan (Shaheed), FF, Sep Ishtiaq Hussain, AK, Sep Majid Hussain, AK, Sep Asad Ullah (Shaheed), NLI, Sep Rashid Mehmood (Shaheed), NLI, Sep Manzoor Hussain (Shaheed), NLI, Sep Haseeb Ur Rehman, SSG, Sep Nabeel Akhtar (Shaheed), AMC, Sep Muhammad Tariq, FC Bln (S), Sep Shakeel Ahmed, FC Bln (S), Capt Fawad Qaisar, Navy, Lt Commander Muhammad Shafique, Navy, WEA (S)-1V Abdur Rafay Bhatti, Navy, Group Captain Ali Shahnawaz Cheema, GD (P), Air Force, Wing Commander Saad Bin Riaz GD (P) , Air Force, Wing Commander Imran Mir, Engg, Air Force, Wing Commander Muhammad Imran Javed, JAG, Air Force, and Wing Commander Wajeeha Ahad, Med, Air Force.

Following officers and men have been conferred with COAS Commendation Card, Lt Col Naveed Abbas, Baloch, Lt Col Muhammad Kaleem, CMI, Lt Col Syed Atif Hussain, CMI, Lt Col Farhad Ali, CMI, Lt Col Amer Faiz Abbasi, CMI, Lt Col Muhammad Yasir Nadeem Khan, CMI, Lt Col Saqib Razzaq, CMI, Lt Col Ahsan Shafiq Kayani, Punjab, Lt Col Tasawar Hussain, T Bt, Punjab, Lt Col Syed Ali Moosa, EME, Lt Col Umair Ali Raja, Punjab, Lt Col Muhammad Talha Ansari, CMI, Maj Karim Ullah Jan, CMI, Maj Muhammad Abid Saleem, AC, Maj Hafiz Muhammad Shahbaz, CMI, Maj Muhammad Naseem Khan, FF, Maj Muhammad Shahrukh Tanveer, Baloch, Maj Nida Ul Haq Yousafzai, Baloch, Maj Muhammad Shabir, Punjab, Maj Usama Hussain, FF, Maj Muhammad Kamran, Arty, Maj Muhammad Furqan Ahmed Khan Niazi, Arty, Maj Anwar Hussain, AD, Maj Daniyal Tanveer Raja, AK, Maj Syed Azadar Hussain, Punjab, Maj Umair Nisar, Engrs, Maj Muhammad Zulfiqar, AC, Maj Raham Dad, FF, Maj Zulfiqar Khan, Sigs, Maj Muhammad Imran Mansab, AK, Maj Usman Iqba, Punjab, Maj Muhammad Mobeen Akram, Punjab, Maj Syed Bilal Maqsood, Baloch, Maj Faisal Taimur Khan, Baloch, Maj Babar Ali, AC, Maj Wahid Sultan Ahmed, AC, Maj Asad Ullah Khan, Baloch, Maj Arif Hussain, Baloch, Maj Tariq Zaman, AK, Maj Siddique Akbar, NLI, Maj Shahid Khan, Capt Zafar Iqbal, Sindh, Capt Zulkiful Zafar, FF, Capt Muhammad Zarrar Ayub, AK, Capt Muhammad Naveed Akhtar, Baloch, Capt Muhammad Omar Abdullah, AK, Capt Arslan Sarwar, AK, Capt Amjad Hussain, FF, Capt Waheed Murad, Sindh, Capt Mushtaq Ahmad, Baloch, Capt Muhammad Fahad Amjad, Baloch, Capt Waheed Khan, NLI, Capt Malik Waleed Ahmed, ASC, Capt Usama Javaid, Arty, Capt Shehbaz Ali, FF, Capt Numan Ali, Punjab, Capt Ayesha Pervaiz, EME, Capt Ahmed Mujtaba, Arty, Capt Liaqat Ali, AK, Capt Abdullah, Baloch, Capt Syed Abu Jandal Shah, NLI, Capt Khurram Shahzad, Baloch, Capt Muhammad Noman Abbasi, AK, Capt Muhammad Qasim Bin Waris, AC, Capt Mustafa Aziz, AC, Capt Abu Bakar, Baloch, Capt Shahid Nawaz Khan, Punjab, Capt Muhammad Waleed Ishfaq, Sindh, Capt Shakeel Khan, Baloch, Capt Usman Anwar, AK, Capt Muhammad Abdullah Tahir, ASC, Capt Hamza Jamshaid, AMC GDMO, Capt Beenish Nazil, AFNS, Lt Anus Maqbool, AK, Lt Rassam Rashid, FF, Lt Raja Hassan Raza, Punjab, Lt Usama Ali, AK, Lt Muhammad Mustafa Malik, Punjab, Lt Muhammad Bilal, AK, Lt Abdullah Shah, AK, Lt Musheeb Nawaz Khan Babar, Punjab, Lt Bilal Faisal Janjua, FF, 2/Lt Owais Zalkifal Hammad, AK, SM Sahib Jan, Sindh, Sub Sajjad Hussain, Baloch, Sub Muhammad Ijaz Khan, FF, Sub Syed Shakir Ullah Shah, CMI, Sub Liaqat Hussain, FC KP (S), Sub Umar Bayaz Khan, FC Bln (S), N/Sub Muhammad Akram, Punjab, N/Sub Adeel Waqas, Punjab, N/Sub Muhammad Akhtar, FF, N/Sub Ahmad Gul, FF, N/Sub Shakeel Ahmed, AK, N/Sub Niaz Hussain, Sindh, N/Sub Alam Sher, SSG, N/Sub Sakhi Muhammad, FC KP (S), N/Sub Bashir Ullah, FC KP (S), N/Sub Khan Zaman, FC KP (S), Hav Muhammad Farooq Khan, AD, Hav Shahid Ayub, Punjab, Hav Sajjad Hussain, Punjab, Hav Zaheer Abbas Khan, Punjab, Hav Damsaz Khan, Punjab, Hav Muhammad Yousaf, Baloch, Hav Haji Munir Khan, Baloch, Hav Sada Hussain Shah, FF, Hav Ajmair Younis, AK, Hav Khalid Hussain, SSG, Hav Muhammad Nadeem, SSG, Hav Muhammad Atiq, SSG, Hav Anwar Ali, CMI, Hav Gul Zaman, FC KP (S), Hav Siraj Ud Din, FC KP (S), Hav Gul Hassan, FC KP (S), Hav Munsif, FC KP (S), Hav Abdul Ghaffar, FC Bln (N), Hav Nisar Ali, FC KP (S), Hav Tawoos Khan, FC KP (S), Hav Lal Khan, FC KP (S), L/Hav Sheraz Ahmad, AK, LD Shahid Saleem, AC, Nk Munawar Hussain, Sigs, Nk Niaz Ullah, Punjab, Nk Muhammad Ikram, Punjab, Nk Muhammad Amin, FF, Nk Altaf Hussain Shah, FF, Nk Muhammad Abdullah, SSG, Nk Muhammad Fauz Khan, SSG, Nk Rashid Khan, FC KP (S), Nk Zeeshan, FC KP (S), Nk Muhammad Ilyas, FC KP (S), Nk Nek Nawaz, FC KP (S), Nk Asad Haider, FC KP (S), Nk Sawab Gul, FC KP (S), Nk Muhammad Sulaiman, FC Bln (S), L/Nk Muhammad Arif, Punjab, L/Nk Sajjad Hussain, SSG, L/Nk Eid Badshah, SSG, L/Nk Ansar Siddique, SSG, L/Nk Asad Hayat, SSG, L/Nk Syed Tahir Ali Shah, FC KP (S), L/Nk Khanzala, FC KP (S), L/Nk Arif Hussain, FC KP (N), L/Nk Syed Bilal Hussain Shah, Sindh, L/Nk Adil, FC KP (S), L/Nk Fazal Abbas, FC Bln (N), L/Nk Zahid Ullah Khan, FC KP (S), L/Nk Faizullah, FC Bln (N), L/Nk Said Azam, FC Bln (N), L/Nk Ihsan Ullah, FC KP (S), L/Nk Yasir Zaman, FC Bln (S), Sep Shakir Ullah, Punjab, Sep Muhammad Hashim, Punjab, Sep Muhammad Fayyaz Gul, Punjab, Sep Syed Haroon Badshah, Punjab, Sep Tajumal Hussain, Punjab, Sep Muhammad Abrar Ahmed, Punjab, Sep Ali Akbar, Punjab, Sep Yaqoob Elahi, Punjab, Sep Muhammad Kamran Ashraf, Punjab, Sep Abdul Waqar, Baloch, Sep Muhammad Tanveer, FF, Sep Muhammad Rashid, FF, Sep Gula Jan, FF, Sep Razmat Khan, FF, Sep Abu Huraira, FF, Sep Abid Azam, AK, Sep Hadi Hussain, AK, Sep Muhammad Bakhtawar, Sindh, Sep Muhammad Essa, NLI, Sep Muhammad Ajmal, SSG, Sep Khawar Sajjad, SSG, Sep Naheem Akhtar, SSG, Sep Atta Ullah, SSG, Sep Abid Mahmood, SSG, Sep Sana Ullah, FC KP (S), Sep Muhammad Kashif, FC KP (S), Sep Zakir Hussain, FC Bln (N), Sep Ateeq Ur Rehman, FC Bln (S), Sep Danish Sajid, FC KP (S), Sep Bahadar Khan, FC Bln (N), Sep Shams Ud Din, FC Bln (S), NCB (E) Zain Ali (Shaheed), Engrs and NYA Wireman Muhammad Raees Khan (Shaheed) FC KP (S).

Following officers have been conferred with Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), Maj Gen Amer Ashfaq Kayani, AD, Maj Gen Haroon Ishaq Raja, AK, Maj Gen Omer Naseem, AC, Maj Gen Luqman Hafeez, Engrs, Maj Gen Aamer Amin, FF, Maj Gen Syed Imran Arif, Arty, Maj Gen Haroon Hameed Chaudhary, Punjab, Maj Gen Waseem Iftikhar Cheema, AK, Maj Gen Muhammad Hussain, Sind, Maj Gen Shoaib Bin Akram, FF, Maj Gen Yasir Nawaz janjua, Arty, Maj Gen Kashif Khalil, Sind, Maj Gen Malik Mohammad Shahzad, EME, Maj Gen Sibtain Raifque, HCA, Maj Gen Syed Adil Hussanain, HCA, Maj Gen Rizwan Sadiq, HCA, Maj Gen Ijaz Ahmad, HCA, Rear Admiral Adnan Majeed, SI(M), Navy, Rear Admiral Mazhar Mahmood Malik, SI(M), Navy, Rear Admiral Shahzad Hamid SI(M), T.Bt, Navy, Air Vice Marshal Shahid Mansoor Jehangiri, GD (P), Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Kashif Qamar, GD (P), Air Force, and Air Vice Marshal Tahir Mahmood, AD, Air Force.

Following officers have been conferred with Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), Brig Farhan Saqib, Punjab, Brig Talha Altaf, AC, Brig Muhammad Aslam Khan Niazi, AC, Brig Mirza Muhammad Yasir Baig, Arty, Brig Haroon Rahim, Baloch, Brig Saif Ullah, AK, Brig Saqib Akram, Punjab, Brig Mohammad Kamran Saadat, FF, Brig Ghazi Kamal Kiani, Punjab, Brig Muhammad Tasharruf Alvi, NLI, Brig Hassan Farooq, Sindh, Brig Muqeem Ahmed Subhani, AD, Brig Sajjad Hussain, AK, Brig Abdul Majid, Baloch, Brig Asif Javed Raja, S Bt, Baloch, Brig Muhammad Khurrum Shehzad Niazi, FF, Brig Muhammad Saeed Akhtar, Arty, Brig Ahmad Rizwan Ghumman, AC, Brig Rana Shehzad Shafi, FF, Brig Muhammad Tanveer Ashraf, AD, Brig Mubasshar Nadeem, Punjab, Brig Muhammad Ali Asghar, AC, Brig Ahmed Nawaz, Punjab, Brig Basharat Alli Khan, AD, Brig Muhammad Najaf Abbas Awan, AK, Brig Muhammad Asad, Arty, Brig Muhammad Wasi Ud Din, Arty, Brig Faisal Ahmad Awan, Arty, Brig Sajid Nawaz Abbasi, FF, Brig Sohail Imtiaz, Arty, Brig Abdul Ghaffar, Arty, Brig Muhammad Naveed Iqbal, AK, Brig Shahid Zia, AC, Brig Haque Dad Khan, ASC, Brig Atiq Ur Rehman Khan, Ord, Brig Amir Mehmood Bhatti, Punjab, Brig Muhammad Khalid, AK, Brig Muhammad Farooq, FF, Brig Syed Shabbir Hussain Shah, Arty, Brig Ayub Haider, T Bt & Bar, AK, Brig Waseem Ilyas, NLI, Brig Rouf Shahzad, Sindh, Brig Bilal Mustafa Bajwa, Engrs, Brig Zia Ur Rehman, Engrs, Brig Raja Muhammad Asghar, Sigs, Brig Adnan Danish Khan, FF, Brig Tariq Mahmood, Arty, Brig Tallat Waseem Irshad, Punjab, Brig Tanweer Hussain, Engrs, Brig Muhammad Ismail Khattak, FF, Brig Muhammad Tariq Majeed, Punjab, Brig Shahid Rehan, FF, Brig Hamid Ullah, Punjab, Brig Tariq Mehmood, Arty, Brig Syed Asim Hyder Shah, ASC, Brig Wasim Qasir, AD, Brig Anjum Rashid, Ord, Brig Rashid Nadeem, Arty, Brig Mazhar Ajaib, AD, Brig Muzafar Mehdi, ASC, Brig Akhtar Hussain, Arty, Col Taimur Hamid, AC, Col Qamran Subhani, Arty, Col Aamir Ghaffar, Arty, Col Zamir Ul Hussan, Arty, Col Abid Nazeer, AD, Col Taimur Khan Durani, Engrs, Col Mubashir Iqbal, Sigs, Col Muhammad Salman, Punjab, Col Shahid Amir Khan, Baloch, Col Shahzad Khurram, FF, Col Umair Khizer, AK, Col Waqar Ahmad Khan, AK, Col Muhammad Afzal Tahir, CMI, Col Haroon Mushtaq, CMI, Col Muhammad Usman Rafique, ASC, Col Saim Javaid, Ord, Commodore Syed Sajid Raza Rizvi, Navy, Commodore Nasir Mahmood, TI(M), Navy, Commodore Jawad Riaz, TI(M), Navy, Commodore Misbah-ul-Amin, TI(M), Navy, Commodore Muhammad Akram, Navy, Commodore Shafiq-ur-Rehman, TI(M), Navy, Commodore Muhammad Amir, Navy, Commodore Zahid Sabir, Navy, Commodore Hamid Sajjad Lillah, Navy, Commodore Imran Khalid Shafi, Navy, Commodore Bilal Ahmed Sana, Navy, Commodore Dr. Syed Sajjad Haider Zaidi, Navy, Commodore M. Mehtab Khan TI (M), Navy, Commodore Saleem Nasir, Navy, Air Commodore Abrar Haider Butt, GD (P), Air Force, Air Commodore Muhammad Shahid Afzaal, GD (P), Air Force, Air Commodore Mirza Sarfraz Baig, GD (P), Air Force, Air Commodore Amir Imran Cheema, GD (P), Air Force, Air Commodore Malik Noman Ashiq, GD (P), Air Force, Air Commodore Faisal Saleem, GD (P), Air Force, Air Commodore Muhammad Sheheryar, GD (P), Air Force, Air Commodore Asad Rasool, GD (P), Air Force, Air Commodore Hassan Farrokh Niaz, GD (P), Air Force, Air Commodore Usman Ghani, Engg, Air Force, Air Commodore Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Engg, Air Force, Air Commodore Faisal Siddiqui, Engg, Air Force, Air Commodore Sarmad Rashid, Engg, Air Force, Air Commodore Imran Amjad, Engg, Air Force, Air Commodore Syed Sabihuddin, AD, Air Force, Air Commodore Sher Ali, AD, Air Force, Group Captain Muhammad Salman, AD, Air Force, Air Commodore Shoukat Ali, A&SD, Air Force, Group Captain Muhammad Arif, A&SD, Air Force, Air Commodore Irfan Abbasi, Log, Air Force and Air Commodore Zulfiqar Aamir Kiani, IT, Air Force.

Following officers have been conferred with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Lt Col Muhammad Kamran Khan, AC, Lt Col Siyar Khan, AC, Lt Col Muhammad Rizwan, AC, Lt Col Saif Ullah, AC, Lt Col Adeel Ahmad Chaudhary, AC, Lt Col Amir Shahzad, Arty, Lt Col Qazi Ahsan Ul Haq, Arty, Lt Col Syed Abbas Ali Qazi, Arty, Lt Col Zahid Hussain, Arty, Lt Col Muhammad Ghayyur Sattar, Arty, Lt Col Malik Salah Ud Din Muhammad Ghazi, Arty, Lt Col Khurram Shahzad, Arty, Lt Col Fakhar Ud Din Khattak, Arty, Lt Col Muhammad Amin, Arty, Lt Col Shahid Mahmood Arshad, Arty, Lt Col Nayyar Hassan, Arty, Lt Col Muhammad Sharif Khan, AD, Lt Col Syed Mujtaba Shah, AD, Lt Col Muhammad Waseem, Engrs, Lt Col Muhammad Asif, Engrs, Lt Col Atteq Adnan, Engrs, Lt Col Rizwan Abid, Engrs, Lt Col Imran Nazi, Sigs, Lt Col Muhammad Asim, Sigs, Lt Col Adeel Rasheed Minhas, Sigs, Lt Col Mohammad Afzal Hassan Hotiana, Sigs, Lt Col Owais Haider Khosa, Punjab, Lt Col Muhammad Asad Awan, Punjab, Lt Col Asad Zia, Punjab, Lt Col Ishtiaq Ahmad, Baloch, Lt Col Ishtiaq Hussain, Baloch, Lt Col Muhammad Shahzad Mansoor, Baloch, Lt Col Jawad Masood, FF, Lt Col Zubair Ali Khan, FF, Lt Col Zia Ur Rehman, FF, Lt Col Muhammad Aamir Shabbir, AK, Lt Col Muhammad Rafique, AK, Lt Col Syed Hashim Naseer, Sindh, Lt Col Muhammad Suleman Tayyar, Sindh, Lt Col Muhammad Ali, Sindh, Lt Col Sajjad Akhter, Sindh, Lt Col Shahzada Bulbul Jamal Shan, NLI, Lt Col Arshad Mehmood, NLI, Lt Col Naseem Abbas, NLI, Lt Col Sajid Raza, NLI, Lt Col Rana Shehzad Usman Akhtar, Avn, Lt Col Abbas Hussain Awan, Avn, Lt Col Fazal Sattar Khan, Avn, Lt Col Muhammad Babar Hameed, CMI, Lt Col Shakaib Un Nabi Siddiqui, CMI, Lt Col Nasir Suleman, CMI, Lt Col Muhammad Suleman Munir, ASC, Lt Col Mohammad Khalid, ASC, Lt Col Muhammad Tariq Zafar, ASC, Lt Col Munaum Aziz, Ord, Lt Col Syed Adnan Shah, Ord, Lt Col Mutee Ur Rehman Pawar, Ord, Lt Col Shoaib Aziz, EME, Lt Col Owais Sarwar, EME, Lt Col Muhammad Asim, EME, Lt Col Jamil Muhammad Khan, EME, Lt Col Imran Siddique Khan, EME, Lt Col Iftikhar Ahmad, EME, Lt Col Muhammad Hammad, EME, Lt Col Hammad Tanveer Butt, TSO, Lt Col Amjad Baig, TSO, Lt Col Afshan Nazir, AFNS, Lt Col Farhat Yasmin, AFNS, Lt Col Aneela Gul, AFNS, Lt Col Lubna Latif, AFNS, Lt Col Rubina Sharif, AFNS, Lt Col Shaista Shaheen, AFNS, Lt Col Farah Deeba, AFNS, Lt Col Nargis Sultana, AFNS, Lt Col Afshan Niazi, AFNS, Lt Col Bushra Parveen, AFNS, Maj Omar Farooq, AC, Maj Omer Riffat, AC, Maj Aamir Taimur, Arty, Maj Muhammad Shehzad Anwar, Arty, Maj Amjad Ali, Arty, Maj Muhammad Imran, Arty, Maj Raja Humayun Gohar, Engrs, Maj Shahzad Younas, Engrs, Maj Junaid Arshad Butt, Sigs, Maj Muhammad Abid, Sigs, Maj Malik Muhammad Kamran Ashraf, Punjab, Maj Shafi Ullah, Sindh, Maj Naveed Taj, Sindh, Maj Rashid Jaffar, Avn, Maj Waseem Qayyum Raja, Avn, Maj Muhammad Zeeshan Ul Haq, Avn, Maj Usman Anwar Kayani, Ord, Maj Muhammad Shafqat Abbasi, Ord, Maj Asif Mehmood, EME, Maj Salman Bin Ali Malik, EME, Maj Ghazala Jabeen, AFNS, Maj Shabnum Fatima, AFNS, Maj Sameena Shafi, AFNS, Maj Firdous Bashir, AFNS, Maj Rukhsana Rafique, AFNS, Maj Fakhara Aziz, AFNS, Maj Saleema Bibi, AFNS, Maj Shamim Nazli, AFNS, Maj Shamshad Akhter Latif, AFNS, Maj Rubina Jahangir, AFNS, Commander Shoaib Ishaq, Navy, Commander M Sohail Aslam, Navy, Commander Syed Kazim H Bukhari, Navy, Commander Muzammel Hussain, Navy, Commander Kaleem Ullah, Navy, Lt Commander Majid Khan, Navy, Lt Commander Muhammad Majid Adeel, Navy, Lt Commander Khaliq ur Rehman, Navy, Lt Commander Nazir Ahmed, Navy, Wing Commander Ammar Shoaib Malik, GD (P), Air Force, Wing Commander Muhammad Bilal GD, (P), Air Force, Wing Commander Arsalan Nadeem GD, (P), Air Force, Wing Commander Affan Aslam, GD (P), Air Force, Wing Commander Nasir Latif, GD (P), Air Force, Wing Commander Asad Karim, GD (P), Air Force, Wing Commander Qasim Ismail, GD(P), Air Force, Wing Commander Muhammad Awais Riaz, GD(P), Air Force, Wing Commander Ahsan Bilal, GD(P), Air Force, Wing Commander Absar Omer, Engg, Air Force, Wing Commander Syed Muhammad Hasan, Engg, Air Force, Wing Commander Imran Sarwar Wattoo, Engg, Air Force, Wing Commander Muhammad Sulaman Salimullah, AD, Air Force, Wing Commander Saqib Akhtar, AD, Air Force, Wing Commander Zafar Iqbal Khan, A&SD, Air Force, Wing Commander Kashif Jameel, A&SD, Air Force, Wing Commander Asim Ali Shah, Edu, Air Force and Wing Commander Hafiz Muhammad Shafique, Med, Air Force.