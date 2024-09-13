President Grants Relief Worth Rs 15.2 M To Nine Policyholders
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday upheld nine decisions of the Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO), directing two insurance companies to pay a collective sum of over Rs 15.2 million to insurance policyholders or their family members.
The president gave these directions while rejecting six representations of EFU Life Assurance Ltd and three representations of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Ltd, filed against FIO’s decisions.
As per the details, it was alleged before FIO that the agents of EFU Life Assurance allured Muhammed Shafiq and Adeeb Roshan, whereas Muhammad Mumtaz Malik, Muhammad Shabbir, and Abid Hussain Khokhar were enticed by the agents of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Ltd to invest their monies in profitable schemes, assuring them of monthly returns on their investments.
When they approached the companies concerned for returns or reimbursement of their amounts, the companies rejected their claims.
In other cases, EFU Life Assurance Limited repudiated the death claims filed by the family members of late Ali Haider, Shaikh Ali Hassan, Chand Ali, and Ali Akbar.
Feeling aggrieved, the complainants separately approached the FIO for the redressal of their complaints. The Ombudsman, after hearing their cases, directed the companies to pay a total of Rs 15.2 million to the complainants.
Later, the insurance companies filed separate representations against the decisions of FIO before the President of Pakistan.
The hearings of the cases were held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, and since, no legal infirmity was found in the impugned orders of FIO, the representations were rejected.
Consequently, EFU Life Assurance Ltd was directed to pay Rs 3 million to Nazara Bibi, Rs 3.077 million to Noor Hassan, Rs 2.508 million to Naik Muhammad, Rs 796,000 to Kamila Ali, Rs 1.612 million to Muhammad Shafiq, Rs 933,992 to Adeeb Roshan.
Similarly, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Ltd has also been directed to pay Rs 636,456 to Muhammad Mumtaz Malik, Rs 1.319 million to Mr Muhammad Shabbir, and the highest cash value of Rs 1.328 million to Mr Abid Hussain Khokhar.
